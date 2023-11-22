Man sought on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Bloodvein First Nation

Send this page to someone via email

A man wanted on a warrant for over 20 offences is now behind bars.

On Monday, Byron Duck was arrested in Bloodvein First Nation. Manitoba RCMP said he had ammunition on him, and there was a loaded gun in the home he was found in.

The search for Duck, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large, was fast-tracked after Mounties responded to shots fired outside a residence on Bloodvein First Nation on Nov. 7 this year. RCMP said the suspect was identified as Duck.

He faces 22 charges related to weapons and disobeying court orders, including six counts of assault with a weapon.