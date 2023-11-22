Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man sought on Canada-wide warrant arrested in Bloodvein First Nation

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 1:46 pm
A man wanted on a warrant for over 20 offences is now behind bars in Manitoba. View image in full screen
A man wanted on a warrant for over 20 offences is now behind bars in Manitoba. Adrian Wyld / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man wanted on a warrant for over 20 offences is now behind bars.

On Monday, Byron Duck was arrested in Bloodvein First Nation. Manitoba RCMP said he had ammunition on him, and there was a loaded gun in the home he was found in.

The search for Duck, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large, was fast-tracked after Mounties responded to shots fired outside a residence on Bloodvein First Nation on Nov. 7 this year. RCMP said the suspect was identified as Duck.

He faces 22 charges related to weapons and disobeying court orders, including six counts of assault with a weapon.

Click to play video: 'Bolo program releases updated list of Canada’s most wanted'
Bolo program releases updated list of Canada’s most wanted
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices