TSB investigating after trains collide in Montreal injuring 7

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has deployed a team of investigators to Montreal after reports Tuesday evening of two trains colliding.

A spokesperson for the TSB, told Global News it was notified of the incident in Montreal’s Saint-Léonard borough at around 6:3o p.m.

The collision, according to the TSB, involved a CN train and an exo passenger train.

In an email to Global News, exo says its train was stopped at the Saint-Léonard-Montréal-Nord station on the Mascouche line when it was hit by the CN train.

1:36 Ongoing work at Montreal West train station aims for improved safety and access

Spokesperson Jean Maxime St-Hilaire said passengers and staff were attended to by emergency responders.

Story continues below advertisement

Urgences-santé confirmed it responded to the scene and treated seven people, three of whom were transported to hospital, including two men in their 50s and one in his 20s.

Urgences-santé spokesperson Julie Gaulin said the victims suffered minor injuries.

“We don’t fear for their lives,” she said.

Gaulin was unable to say whether the victims were train passengers, employees or bystanders.

Service on the exo Mascouche line was cancelled for the evening, but resumed on Wednesday morning. Shuttle buses and taxis were deployed to help passengers reach their final destination Tuesday night, St-Hilaire said.

St-Hilaire added it was still too soon to know what caused the crash.

For its part, CN said the incident was under investigation and apologized for any inconveniences.

In a statement to Global News, the railway company confirmed there were no serious injuries or dangerous goods involved.