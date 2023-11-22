Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

TSB investigating after trains collide in Montreal injuring 7

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 3:43 pm
An exo commuter train is seen this undated photo. The TSB is investigating after a CN train and an exo passenger train collided in Montreal on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
An exo commuter train is seen this undated photo. The TSB is investigating after a CN train and an exo passenger train collided in Montreal on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Tim Sargeant/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has deployed a team of investigators to Montreal after reports Tuesday evening of two trains colliding.

A spokesperson for the TSB, told Global News it was notified of the incident in Montreal’s Saint-Léonard borough at around 6:3o p.m.

The collision, according to the TSB, involved a CN train and an exo passenger train.

In an email to Global News, exo says its train was stopped at the Saint-Léonard-Montréal-Nord station on the Mascouche line when it was hit by the CN train.

Click to play video: 'Ongoing work at Montreal West train station aims for improved safety and access'
Ongoing work at Montreal West train station aims for improved safety and access

Spokesperson Jean Maxime St-Hilaire said passengers and staff were attended to by emergency responders.

Story continues below advertisement

Urgences-santé confirmed it responded to the scene and treated seven people, three of whom were transported to hospital, including two men in their 50s and one in his 20s.

Urgences-santé spokesperson Julie Gaulin said the victims suffered minor injuries.

“We don’t fear for their lives,” she said.

Gaulin was unable to say whether the victims were train passengers, employees or bystanders.

Trending Now

Service on the exo Mascouche line was cancelled for the evening, but resumed on Wednesday morning. Shuttle buses and taxis were deployed to help passengers reach their final destination Tuesday night, St-Hilaire said.

St-Hilaire added it was still too soon to know what caused the crash.

For its part, CN said the incident was under investigation and apologized for any inconveniences.

In a statement to Global News, the railway company confirmed there were no serious injuries or dangerous goods involved.

Click to play video: '‘Profits are running before people’s safety’: Lac-Mégantic demands greater rail safety 10 years after disaster'
‘Profits are running before people’s safety’: Lac-Mégantic demands greater rail safety 10 years after disaster
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices