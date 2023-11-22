Menu

Canada

Body discovered at Lake Annette in Jasper National Park

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 1:09 pm
RCMP in Jasper investigate the discovery of a body at Lake Annette in Jasper. View image in full screen
RCMP in Jasper investigate the discovery of a body at Lake Annette in Jasper. DD
RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body at Lake Annette in Jasper National Park on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the lake around 12:30 p.m., where they discovered the body of a man.

The Lake Annette area was closed while Jasper RCMP, with the assistance of Alberta RCMP police dog services and Jasper National Park visitor safety team, conducted their investigation. The area reopened a short time later.

Police have not released any additional information regarding the man and a cause of death has not yet been determined.

 

