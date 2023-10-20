Menu

Canada

Jasper park wardens investigate suspected poaching after two bighorn found headless

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted October 20, 2023 7:30 pm
Bighorn sheep near Radium Hot Springs View image in full screen
File photo of bighorn sheep near Radium Hot Springs. Devon Simmons / Global News
Park wardens at Jasper National Park are looking for information about a suspected poaching incident earlier this week.

On Tuesday, a visitor reported finding a bighorn sheep ram’s carcass near Jasper Lake. The head had been removed.

Parks Canada staff found a second ram’s carcass in the vicinity, also without its head.

Wardens closed the area until further notice, for public safety, and launched an investigation.

Officials believe the poaching took place between the hours of 4 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Parks Canada’s law enforcement branch is hoping someone can provide information about the incident to help identify who is responsible for it. They’re looking for dashcam footage from Jasper Lake, Edna’s Knoll or Talbot Lake during that time period.

Any information about suspicious vehicles in the area or any information about two recently-removed bighead ram heads or horns.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jasper dispatch at 780-852-6155 or send an email.

