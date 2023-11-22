Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite edges higher despite lower oil prices, U.S. stock markets also up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 22, 2023 12:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Fall economic statement: Feds to finance construction of 101,000 new homes'
Fall economic statement: Feds to finance construction of 101,000 new homes
Canada’s main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading as gains led by technology and utility stocks were partially offset by losses in the energy sector as the price of oil moved lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.37 points at 20,129.34.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 135.01 points at 35,223.30. The S&P 500 index was up 15.84 points at 4,554.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 66.90 points at 14,266.88.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.76 cents US compared with 73.00 cents US on Tuesday.

The January crude oil contract was down US$3.33 at US$74.44 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down three cents at US$2.97 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$5.40 at US$1,996.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was down seven cents at US$3.74 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

