Education

Union members vote to decide the fate of EA strike in Manitoba school division

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 12:18 pm
Educational Assistants (EA) in Manitoba's southern school division have been on strike since Nov. 1. View image in full screen
Educational Assistants (EA) in Manitoba's southern school division have been on strike since Nov. 1. Iris Dyck / Global News
Nearly a month of labour action could come to an end as Manitoba educational assistants vote on a new contract.

The deal was reached between the Hanover School Division and the Christian Labour Association of Canada, the union which represents over 200 EAs in across the division, on Nov. 20. It comes after a strike that began on Nov. 1, with union members raising concerns about wage disparity.

According to the union, educational assistants in the Hanover School Division are paid $4 less over average compared to the rest of the province. As the strike went on, the union highlighted concerns it had about the division hiring replacement workers to fill the roles of those on strike.

In a statement on Nov. 8, the school division said it had taken “proactive measures” to meet the needs and demands of students.

With an agreement reached between the two parties, the next move is in the hands of union members. A vote on the agreement will take place on Wednesday. If ratified, educational assistants will return to work on Nov. 23.

Manitoba educational assistants continue to strike amid wage dispute, replacement worker allegations
