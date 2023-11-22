Menu

Canada

Are shared electric scooters coming to Vancouver?

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 11:30 am
FILE: Two people seen riding e-scooters in Kelowna, B.C. View image in full screen
FILE: Two people seen riding e-scooters in Kelowna, B.C. Global News
Vancouver could soon have an army of electric scooters added to its streets in the near future.

The City of Vancouver says it is looking for an operator to run an e-scooter system, much like its existing public bike-sharing program, which is run by Mobi, a Shaw Go company.

The procurement process began last week, with the city beginning its search.

E-scooter fall lands Kelowna teen in intensive care at hospital with critical injuries

A pilot project was approved by the previous city council in 2022.

E-scooter companies, like Lime, have operated in other Metro Vancouver cities like Richmond and Coquitlam.

Vancouver has specifically said it wants the operator to have a hybrid model of parking with areas meant for scooters to be docked.

The earliest an e-scooter program could be implemented would be by next spring.

Hitting the brakes on e-scooters in New Westminster
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

