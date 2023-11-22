Are shared electric scooters coming to Vancouver?

See more sharing options

Vancouver could soon have an army of electric scooters added to its streets in the near future.

The City of Vancouver says it is looking for an operator to run an e-scooter system, much like its existing public bike-sharing program, which is run by Mobi, a Shaw Go company.

The procurement process began last week, with the city beginning its search.

A pilot project was approved by the previous city council in 2022.

E-scooter companies, like Lime, have operated in other Metro Vancouver cities like Richmond and Coquitlam.

Vancouver has specifically said it wants the operator to have a hybrid model of parking with areas meant for scooters to be docked.

The earliest an e-scooter program could be implemented would be by next spring.