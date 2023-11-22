Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Nov. 22

See more sharing options

Holiday safety tips, and improving cancer patient care in the province.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Nov. 22, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Holiday safety tips from the Saskatoon Fire Department

People are starting to get into the holiday spirit, decorating trees and hanging lights.

But, there are some important things to keep in mind to ensure the holidays are safe.

From choosing the right tree to inspecting lights and cords, fire marshal Brian Conway has tips on what to do to stay safe during the holiday season.

4:19 Holiday safety tips from the Saskatoon Fire Department

Improving cancer patient care in Saskatchewan

A first-ever clinical trial aims to improve the quality of life for ovarian cancer patients in Saskatchewan.

The next-generation sequencer will allow researchers to carry out tumour testing.

Dr. Laura Hopkins explains what the trial will mean for cancer patients, and how it will proceed.

4:02 Improving cancer patient care in Saskatchewan

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 22

Slight cool down on the way — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Nov. 22, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.