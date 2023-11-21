Pop-up toy store to support Penticton families in need this Christmas season

The S.S. Sicamous in Penticton, B.C., will soon be turned into a holiday shop to support local families who need help making Christmas special.

This is the second year that Bethel Church has hosted Shop of Wonders in the South Okanagan.

“Shop of Wonders is really a magical experience. It’s a pop-up toy shop and this year we will be on the beautiful S.S. Sicamous,” said Bethel Church Community Engagement Pastor Holly Bates.

“Almost every toy that you can imagine from ages zero to 18 fills our shelves. And it’s just decorated like a Candyland.”

For one week in December, select families are invited to have a private shopping experience to pick out gifts for their children.

The goal is to provide each child with three stocking stuffers, two ‘elf’ gifts (medium-sized gifts), and one ‘Santa’ gift. And once families choose the gifts, volunteers then wrap the presents.

“The idea here is that what parent doesn’t want to have the opportunity to select the gifts for their children. I’m a parent myself and that’s the magic of Christmas for me,” said Bates.

“Then they get to stay for hot chocolate and cookies, and we hope that they just feel loved and cared for and dignified through the whole experience, it’s very magical.”

Shop of Wonders works with the school district as well as other community organizations that have an understanding of the families that are in need of support.

This year they plan to help 130 families representing over 300 Children.

“Some of the families that we have in our program this year, have lost their homes due to fire. Some of them have experienced just incredible health issues,” said Bates.

“One family in particular last Christmas was supposed to be there last Christmas with their family. And miraculously they’re still here for one more Christmas. And so Shop of Wonders really gets to come and be a part of providing a special experience for families like that.”

Shop of Wonders estimates that one in three Penticton families are struggling due to the high cost of living, which leaves them with little room in their budget to buy Christmas gifts.

According to Bates there are a lot more families in need of support this year than before — so much so that there’s a waiting list for Shop of Wonders.

“Families that just, maybe they’re struggling financially. Some of our families are struggling with their health, and they have to make the tough decision between sometimes paying the mortgage and celebrating Christmas and we really believe that every family deserves the opportunity to celebrate Christmas together,” said Bates.

“This year, we’ve noticed a tremendous increase in families that are feeling the need for that extra support, I think … due to the high cost of living.”

The entire event is run by volunteers and all the gifts are brand new and donated by the community.

“The S.S. Sicamous is our partner sponsor, South Okanagan REMAX is our title sponsor and they not only are providing financial support, but they’re also serving and volunteering in our Shop of Wonders,” said Bates.

“Penticton Elks and Blaze King are our gold sponsors. So we have incredible community partners, along with many other sponsors in the communities and just really the community is coming together.”

Shop of Wonders is still looking for donations for this year and gifts can be dropped off at Garden Works or Home Hardware in Penticton. You can also sponsor a child online through Bethel Church.

Donations are accepted right up until the last shopping day on Dec. 8. If the gifts aren’t given away this year, they will be kept to back stock shelves next Christmas.