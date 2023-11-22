Phase 1 of Highway 3 twinning to begin in spring 2024 in southern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, Nov. 20, 2023, the Alberta government announced that construction on the Highway 3 twinning project will begin in spring 2024.

The province awarded the Phase 1 contract to Ledcor Highways Ltd., meaning in 2024, shovels are set to hit the ground to twin the 46-kilometre stretch of road between Taber and Burdett.

“Highway 3 is a key economic corridor in southern Alberta between Saskatchewan and British Columbia, south of the Trans-Canada Highway,” Transportation Minister Devin Dreeshen said in a statement.

“It is critical infrastructure for Alberta’s growing agri-business industry and will enhance tourism and improve safety in the region as well.”

Taber Mayor Andrew Prokop said the town is elated to see the project moving along, as it’s been a long time coming.

“The original announcement was in July 2020,” said Prokop. “So, it’s now over three years to date… so we’re very excited to see that finally come to fruition and excited for this to start in the spring.”

Prokop said the twinning project is a huge enhancement for a section of the agri-food corridor, which, according to the province, sees approximately 3,900 vehicles travel it per day.

President of the Highway 3 Twinning Development Association, Bill Chapman, said the provincial announcement is a welcomed update.

“This is exciting news, you know, of course for a lot of people who thought this would would never, ever happen — we’re here to today and we can say it is happening,” said Champman.

Chapman said advocacy work will continue throughout the decade-long plan to twin the 215 kilometres of undivided road along Highway 3 in the province.

“There are lots of other considerations that we want to take into play of course,” explained Chapman. “Pull out sections or rest stops, and of course animal crossings are important as well and so we want to ensure it’s done right.”

Pre-construction work, including acquiring the right of way and relocating utilities, is underway and work on Phase 1 is expected to be complete in 2025.

The other seven sections of the project are in various stages, including consultation, planning, design, land acquisition and environmental assessments.