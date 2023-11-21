NeverHungry Saskatoon prepares Christmas event for struggling families

NeverHungry Saskatoon, a charitable organization dedicated to aiding families in need, is gearing up for its annual Christmas celebration. This year, the charity is hosting an exclusive movie night at the Broadway Theatre, aiming to bring holiday cheer to young families facing challenges during this festive season.

The event, slated for Saturday, Dec. 23, has garnered significant interest from the community. A total of 281 individuals, including 175 children, have registered for the Christmas party through the NeverHungry Saskatoon Facebook group, making it the biggest Christmas event the organization has ever hosted.

View image in full screen The party in 2019 was hosted at the Sheraton Cavalier Swim Park and was paid for by founder Bo Blackmon. 40 people attended, and the event has since grown. Bowman Blackmon / NeverHungry Saskatoon

Danielle Triolo, a program facilitator at NeverHungry Saskatoon, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event.

“I’m super excited. I’m glad to be helping, I’m glad to be a part of it,” she shared.

The evening will have free movie screenings, popcorn, beverages and pizzas donated by Saskatoon’s Black Pepper Pizza.

Bowman (Bo) Blackmon, the founder of NeverHungry Saskatoon, highlighted the evolution of the event over the years.

“This year, we have the most people signed up and confirmed than ever before at 281 people total with 176 kids,” Bowman stated.

Reflecting on the origins of the initiative, he expressed his gratitude for a second chance at life and emphasized his commitment to serving others in need. The organization’s focus on creating lasting memories for children in need aligns with Bowman’s personal journey and mission.

“The only thing I want out of this is for kids to have a memory they can cherish and that memory can hopefully nurture their desire to help others and seek to ‘do love first’ for others in life,” he shared, highlighting the profound impact such events can have on young minds.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the charity adapted its events to ensure safety, but now, as conditions improve, it’s aiming to create an unforgettable experience for families in attendance. Light of the Prairies will be contributing treat bags for the 185 children and their parents, adding to the festivities and spreading the spirit of Christmas.

The Broadway Theatre will be aglow with the joy and laughter of children and families on Dec. 23, all thanks to the tireless dedication of NeverHungry Saskatoon and its supporters.