Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ottawa aims to make counselling, psychotherapy sales tax exempt

By David Baxter Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 4:09 pm
Click to play video: 'National Depression Screening Day'
National Depression Screening Day
From October 2-8, Calgary Counselling Centre is encouraging everyone to check in with their mental health. A free, anonymous quiz is available at areyoufeelingok.com. – Oct 4, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government is planning on making counselling and psychotherapy exempt from the GST and HST in their Fall Economic Statement (FES).

This move would put them in line with several other types of health care providers including dentists, optometrists and midwives. Health care services covered by provincial plans are also exempt.

The government says that millions of Canadians use mental health services like this but acknowledge that they can become expensive.

This comes on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health measures pushing mental health services to the forefront and increased recognition that mental health care is part of health care.

It’s common for hourly appointments with a counsellor to exceed $100 per hour and the costs increase with the further specialization of service required, such as seeing a psychologist.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

This policy proposal is part of a suite of measures aimed at making life more affordable for middle class Canadians in the FES.

It’s estimated that this exemption would cost $10 million annually. In the FES, this exemption is slated to begin in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

As a tax measure, this would change would require legislation and would take effect if it receives royal assent.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices