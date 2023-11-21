Menu

Crime

Millions of contraband cigarettes seized from transport truck in Oakville: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 3:35 pm
OPP say the stopped a large truck in Oakville, Ont. with millions of contraband cigarettes Nov. 20, 2023.
OPP say the stopped a large truck in Oakville, Ont. with millions of contraband cigarettes Nov. 20, 2023. @opp_hsd
A Toronto-area man has been charged in connection with the seizure of millions of illegal cigarettes from a transport truck stopped in Oakville, Ont. Monday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) pulled the vehicle over on Highway 407 at Bronte Road during a joint action with the Province of Ontario.

“The Burlington OPP were notified by the Ministry of Finance that they needed assistance in stopping a suspected vehicle that may be hauling contraband tobacco,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

Schmidt says investigators estimate some 9.1 million cigarettes in large and small boxes were confiscated.

The driver, a 60-year-old from Etobicoke, is facing an offence connected with trafficking contraband.

Global News has reached out to the ministry for more information on the probe.

A spokesperson has yet to respond as of the posting of this story.

More to come…

