Crime

Company at centre of E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares enters not guilty plea

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2023 12:39 pm
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.
A company that runs a commercial kitchen at the centre of an E. coli outbreak at multiple Calgary daycares has entered a not guilty plea to municipal bylaw charges.

The City of Calgary charged Fueling Minds Inc. and its two directors, Faisal Alimohd and Anil Karim, in September with serving food at childcare centres in Calgary without a food services business licence.

They face 12 charges and a total fine of up to $120,000.

A lawyer for the company met with the Crown prosecutor at the Calgary Courts Centre today and entered the not guilty plea.

A trial date has been set for Sept. 6, 2024.

There were at least 446 E. coli cases connected to the outbreak, which lasted eight weeks and saw 39 children and one adult hospitalized.

