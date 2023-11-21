SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Quebec finance minister playing defence on NHL pre-season games subsidy

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2023 12:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec City food bank, teachers up in arms over $7M cost to bring L.A. Kings to town'
Quebec City food bank, teachers up in arms over $7M cost to bring L.A. Kings to town
The Quebec government is getting bombarded with criticism following its decision to spend up to $7 million to bring the Los Angeles Kings to Quebec City to play two pre-season games next year. In a time where spending is tight for everyone, many are accusing the province of being out of touch. Global’s Dan Spector reports.
Quebec’s finance minister is defending his decision to spend up to $7 million of taxpayer money to bring the Los Angeles Kings NHL team to Quebec City next October for two pre-season games.

Eric Girard says he made the call because he wants to showcase the city’s publicly funded NHL-size arena and show the league how much fans want a professional hockey team in the provincial capital.

Girard is also shedding more light on where they money is going, explaining that the province will pay the costs for travel, lodging and accommodations for the Kings — and for the two teams they are playing against: the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers.

The money will also compensate the Bruins and the Panthers for money they will forgo for not playing in their home arenas.

Girard says there was a deal on the table from the Kings and while he would have liked to pay less, it was “this or nothing.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Quebec government has faced hefty criticism over the subsidy announced one week ago while citizens grapple with cost-of-living woes and while public sector unions are on strike over lagging contract talks.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

