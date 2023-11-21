Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

FSIN claims income assistance being withheld from off-reserve First Nations citizens

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 2:14 pm
Federation of Sovreign Indigenous Nations. View image in full screen
Federation of Sovreign Indigenous Nations. Slavo Kutas / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) has claimed that the Saskatchewan and federal governments are withholding income assistance from First Nations citizens.

“The federal government says they are merely following the province by withholding income assistance from First Nations who receive more than $15,000 for per capita distributions from their Nations,” Vice-Chief Edward Dutch Lerat said.

The group claimed assistance is being withheld from off-reserve First Nations citizens who receive per capita distributions from specific claims of more than $15,000.

In a media release, the FSIN said distribution payments are “the recognition of and compensation for the harm done, historical grievances, pain, and suffering caused by breaches of the promises made under Treaty.”

It said that the payments are an avenue to honour treaties with the Crown, fulfill the spirit and intent of treaties, and advance reconciliation.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t know if any consultation was carried out on this issue, which is incredibly troublesome when the purpose of specific claims is to address historic breaches of our Treaties intended to right past wrongs and renew relationships,” Lerat said.

Chief Calvin Sanderson said the province isn’t providing First Nations people with enough money as it is, saying assistance isn’t keeping up with inflation.

He also noted the housing crisis happening on First Nations’ land.

Trending Now

“If we had the capacity to build our own houses in our communities, we would bring our people back home to live there,” Sanderson said. “The province and the government have to stop dictating us. We are here for our membership.”

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron said the benefit of redress is reduced in favour of Canada and the province.

“It is shameful and unconscionable that those disproportionately benefitted from Treaty are attempting to claw back this court-ordered redress intended to right past wrongs.”

He called on both governments to sit down with the FSIN and First Nations leadership moving forward.

Global News has reached out to the provincial and the federal governments for comment.

More on Money
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices