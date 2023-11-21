Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Nov. 21

Send this page to someone via email

Complex needs individuals are taxing Saskatoon police resources

Roughly 30 per cent of arrests made by police in Saskatoon are people intoxicated by drugs and or alcohol. That revelation was made at a recent board of police commissioners meeting.

The numbers put a spotlight on how police resources are being utilized to deal with the issue.

Vice-chair Kearney Healy speaks to the issues in this interview with Chris Carr.

MADD Canada launches Red Ribbon campaign against impaired driving

It’s a time of year for festive cheer, but it comes with an important reminder as many celebrate the holiday season.

MADD Canada recently launched its Red Ribbon campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

MADD Canada Saskatoon president Bonny Stevenson has details on the campaign and the ongoing battle in the province against impaired driving.

Destination weddings featured in Travel Tips

A hot destination may be an ideal location to tie the knot.

However, planning for a destination wedding needs to start well in advance of the big day.

Uniglobe travel advisor Tamara Graae looks at the best time to start the planning, why it is beneficial to work with an agent, and some popular destination wedding locations.

