Man faces 1st-degree murder charge in fatal Aurora shooting

York Regional Police say a 37-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder months after a fatal shooting in Aurora.

On June 12, just after noon, police were called to a shooting at a residential home on Stubbs Lane, near Wellington and Leslie streets.

Two people were found shot, a man and a woman, police said.

The man died at the scene while the woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Mohammad-Saeid Boubash from Aurora.

Police said last week they arrested Michael Magee, 37, of Niagara Falls, Ont. He is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting.