Canada

2nd worker seriously injured in April Nanticoke steel mill incident dies

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 2:46 pm
A photo of Stelco's Lake Erie Works facility in Nanticoke, Ont. View image in full screen
A photo of Stelco's Lake Erie Works facility in Nanticoke, Ont. Google Maps
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Another employee of a subcontractor doing work at a Nanticoke, Ont., steel mill in late April has died from a burn-related workplace incident, according to the province.

The Ministry of Labour says the death is connected with an ongoing investigation into an occurrence at Stelco Inc.’s Lake Erie facility in which a pair of workers were burned while working with materials in a steam cooling process.

Both men, employed by metal wall and roofing manufacturer John Kenyon Limited, were airlifted to hospital April 25 with life-threatening injuries.

The ministry says it was notified of the first death on May 16, just a couple weeks after the episode.

Sheet Metal Workers & Roofers Local 537 identified the man as 32-year-old Gabriel Cabral in a social media post and said he died while being treated in Sunnybrook burn unit in Toronto.

On Friday, the province said it was informed that the second worker had died in hospital. That person was not identified by the ministry.

Two orders and four requirements were issued to John Kenyon Ltd. by the ministry in April, while one order was issued to Stelco Inc. following the incident.

A ministry spokesperson says no further orders or requirements have been issued to either company amid the latest death and is not commenting further on the matter.

Global News has reached out to both Stelco and John Kenyon for comment but has yet to receive a reply.

GoFundMe campaign set up by friends and colleagues of Cabral, to aid his immediate family, characterized him as “optimistic throughout” with a passion for the outdoors.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

