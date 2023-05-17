Menu

Canada

One of two workers injured in Nanticoke steel mill workplace accident dies

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 17, 2023 8:08 pm
A photo of Stelco's Lake Erie Works facility in Nanticoke, Ontario. View image in full screen
A photo of Stelco's Lake Erie Works facility in Nanticoke, Ontario. Google Maps
One of two workers hurt at a Nanticoke, Ont. steel mill in late April has died from his injuries, according to the province.

The Ministry of Labor says its investigation into the matter at Stelco Inc. Lake Erie involves men employed by metal wall and roofing manufacturer John Kenyon Limited.

Two employees suffered burns while working with materials in a steam cooling process.

Sheet Metal Workers & Roofers Local 537 identified the deceased Wednesday as 32-year-old Gabriel Cabral and sent “deepest condolences” to family, friends and coworkers.

A GoFundMe campaign set up by friends and colleagues to aid his immediate family characterized Cabral as “optimistic throughout” with a passion for the outdoors.

Gabe Cabral was one of two workers injured in a workplace incident in Nanticoke, Ont. View image in full screen
Gabe Cabral was one of two workers injured in a workplace incident in Nanticoke, Ont. GoFundMe

It was revealed Cabral suffered third and fourth-degree burns to 70 per cent of his body.

The province did not reveal the condition of the surviving employee.

Two orders and four requirements have been issued to the workers employer, John Kenyon, while one order has been issued to Stelco Inc.

The ministry’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Global News has reached out to both Stelco and John Kenyon for comment, but has yet to receive a reply as of the publishing of this post.

HamiltonHamilton newsMinistry of LabourWorkplace DeathHaldimand CountyWorkplace FatalityStelcoHamilton steelNanticokeLake Erie Works
