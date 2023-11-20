Suspect seriously injured during arrest involving police dog in London: SIU

Ontario’s Police Watchdog is investigating after a suspect sustained serious injuries during an arrest with London, Ont., police.
On Saturday at 2 a.m., officers, including a member of the London Police Service’s canine unit, responded to a break-and-enter at a business on Power Street.
According to police, two suspects were seen on video surveillance inside the property.
The canine unit member, along with a police service dog, began to track the suspects on foot, arresting one male suspect.
During the interaction with police, the suspect sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital where they were later released after treatment.
No information has been provided as to whether a second suspect remains at large.
Following the incident, the Special Investigations Unit was contacted and has since invoked its mandate.
The investigation is ongoing.
