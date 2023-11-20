Menu

Crime

Ottawa police testimony resumes in criminal trial of ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2023 2:59 pm
Police officers patrol on foot along Albert Street as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns reached its 14th day, in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The court is expected to hear from Ottawa locals who lived in the midst of the "Freedom Convoy" trial as part of the criminal trial of two of the protest organizers. View image in full screen
Police officers patrol on foot along Albert Street as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns reached its 14th day, in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. The court is expected to hear from Ottawa locals who lived in the midst of the "Freedom Convoy" trial as part of the criminal trial of two of the protest organizers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The criminal trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers resumed today after a two-week break with testimony from an Ottawa Police Service liaison officer.

Const. Nicole Bach, the primary police contact for organizer Chris Barber during the three-week demonstration that gridlocked downtown Ottawa early last year, is set to be cross-examined today.

Bach’s testimony was paused in October as defence lawyers argued for access to redacted police communications, including emails, police logs and transcripts of chats during the convoy.

The judge in the trial decided that some of the information should be admitted as evidence in the trial.

Bach testified earlier that Barber told her things were getting “out of control” in the early days of the protest, and that he conveyed protesters would only leave Ottawa if the prime minister were to recognize them and lift all pandemic-related mandates.

Barber and Tamara Lich face multiple charges, including mischief, counselling others to commit mischief and intimidation for their role in the 2022 protests against COVID-19 public-health measures.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

