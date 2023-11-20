Jets to launch military-inspired uniforms Dec. 4 for Armed Forces Night

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets will be wearing their new military-themed alternate uniforms for the first time Dec. 4.

The team announced Monday that they’ll sport the new look — based on the uniforms of the Royal Canadian Air Force hockey team that won Olympic gold for Canada in 1948 — as part of their annual Canadian Armed Forces Night.

The special jersey, which was unveiled earlier this year and will only be worn for three games this season, makes its debut against the Carolina Hurricanes at Canada Life Centre.

TWO WEEKS UNTIL WE FLY THE FOURTY-EIGHT 📆 Our annual CAF night is going to feature the debut of our RCAF 1948 jerseys, giveaways for the first 5000 fans, live music and more!https://t.co/JRthKpkMs4 pic.twitter.com/ToNum57jiL — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) November 20, 2023

The Jets said they’re encouraging military members to show up to the game in uniform and participate in an on-ice photo with the team after the final buzzer.

The game will also include a pre-game ceremony honouring the centennial of the air force, as well as performances by the RCAF’s parade and rock bands.

The RCAF jerseys will also be worn on Jan. 27 against the Toronto Maple Leafs and on April 1 — the official 100th anniversary of the air force — against the Los Angeles Kings.