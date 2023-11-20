Menu

Canada

WestJet to offer direct flights to Minneapolis 7 days a week out of YQR

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 2:05 pm
WestJet will offer direct flights to Minneapolis out of Regina seven days a week. View image in full screen
WestJet will offer direct flights to Minneapolis out of Regina seven days a week. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
Saskatchewan travellers will now have direct flights to Minneapolis seven days a week out of Regina.

On Monday WestJet announced the return of daily, direct flights from YQR to Minneapolis 365 days a year, starting on April 29, 2024.

In a post on social media, the Regina Airport Authority said flights to Minneapolis will allow people to connect to 73 destinations across the United States through WestJet’s partnership with Delta Airlines.

“Regina has significant economic opportunities on the horizon, and this new flight will facilitate travel and communication between key business hubs while helping to attract new talent to our region,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said in a social media post.

Over the winter, the Regina airport will also have a number of other international flight destinations, like Las Vegas, Phoenix and Orlando in the U.S.; Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan in Mexico; Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, and Varadero in Cuba.

More to come.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

