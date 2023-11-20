Menu

Crime

Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for deadly hit and run in Spruce Grove

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 1:01 pm
A man convicted in a fatal hit and run in Spruce Grove, Alta., two years ago was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison on Monday.

Cody Marcel Young was sentenced for the Sept. 24, 2021 hit and run that left 25-year-old Jordan Hamelin dead.

On June 23, Young pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

On the day Hamelin was killed, his mother had her SUV stolen and he went out to look for it.

Witnesses said Hamelin found the SUV and approached it but was injured when the vehicle sped away. He later died in hospital.

Young was arrested within hours of the incident and charged.

The Crown had sought a total sentence of seven to eight years in prison while Young’s defence lawyer had asked for a four- or five-year sentence.

At a sentencing hearing in October, lawyers on both sides agreed that Young has exhibited some level of remorse and noted he pleaded guilty to the crime and co-operated with police after he was arrested.

At the Oct. 3 sentencing hearing, the victim’s mother, Sonia Hamelin, was among his loved ones who read a victim impact statement

“You took away my heart and soul, everything,” she said at the time. “It’s a dark, lonely life that I live now.

“The pain never stops.”

–with files from Sarah Ryan, Global News

