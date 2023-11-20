Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba government’s swearing-in ceremony at The Leaf cost $19K, documents reveal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2023 12:32 pm
New figures show the Manitoba government's swearing-in ceremony last month cost just over $19,000. View image in full screen
New figures show the Manitoba government's swearing-in ceremony last month cost just over $19,000. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

New figures show the Manitoba government’s swearing-in ceremony last month cost just over $19,000.

The NDP government opted to hold the event at The Leaf, an indoor horticultural showcase that opened in Winnipeg last year.

The ceremony featured music and dancing and prompted the biomes that contained all the plant life to be closed to the public.

The cost is roughly triple the amount spent the last time there was a change in government — when the Progressive Conservatives were sworn in in 2016.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press show Premier Wab Kinew was interested in holding the event outdoors, on the grounds surrounding The Leaf.

Trending Now

But the documents, obtained under the freedom of information law, show there were concerns about contingency plans if the weather was bad.

Story continues below advertisement

Swearing-in ceremonies immediately after Manitoba elections are normally held away from the legislature, in order to have enough space to accommodate all the new ministers and their families, as well as dignitaries and other guests.

More on Canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices