Manitoba government’s swearing-in ceremony at The Leaf cost $19K, documents reveal

New figures show the Manitoba government’s swearing-in ceremony last month cost just over $19,000.

The NDP government opted to hold the event at The Leaf, an indoor horticultural showcase that opened in Winnipeg last year.

The ceremony featured music and dancing and prompted the biomes that contained all the plant life to be closed to the public.

The cost is roughly triple the amount spent the last time there was a change in government — when the Progressive Conservatives were sworn in in 2016.

Documents obtained by The Canadian Press show Premier Wab Kinew was interested in holding the event outdoors, on the grounds surrounding The Leaf.

But the documents, obtained under the freedom of information law, show there were concerns about contingency plans if the weather was bad.

Swearing-in ceremonies immediately after Manitoba elections are normally held away from the legislature, in order to have enough space to accommodate all the new ministers and their families, as well as dignitaries and other guests.