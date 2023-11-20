Missing mom found dead in estranged husband’s storage locker in Florida

Send this page to someone via email

A Florida mother was found dead in her estranged husband’s storage locker, a week after she was reported missing by her family, authorities say.

Police found Shakeira Yvonne Rucker’s body in a Self Storage facility in Apopka, Fla., a city just outside Orlando, after receiving a 911 call about a “smell emanating from one of the storage units,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a press conference Sunday. Rucker, 37, died from gunshot wounds.

Her estranged husband Cory Hill has been named the “prime suspect” in her murder, Mina said. Hill has yet to be charged in Rucker’s death as the investigation continues, but Mina told reporters “he will be charged eventually in this case.”

Hill is already being held in Orange County Jail on charges of attempted murder after being accused of shooting at his former girlfriend (not Rucker) and family on Nov. 12.

Nov. 11 was the day that Rucker’s family says they last saw her.

Mina said during Sunday’s news conference that the investigation into Rucker’s disappearance had many “twists and turns” and covered many jurisdictions in Florida.

The investigation first began with the Winter Springs Police Department, which appealed to the public for help and later offered a US$5,000 reward for information about Rucker’s whereabouts.

“Her family believes that Shakeira left with her estranged husband, Cory Hill, to an unknown destination. The family has not seen or heard from Skakeira (sic) since that day and believes that she may be in danger,” the police department wrote.

Local broadcaster WFTV reported that police found security footage of Rucker and Hill together at a restaurant on the evening of Nov. 11.

A day later, on the morning of Nov. 12, Orange County police received a 911 call after Hill was accused of threatening a former girlfriend with a gun. The ex-girlfriend, who had a domestic violence injunction against Hill, was with her family members when Hill allegedly approached her and fired shots.

Hill was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, criminal mischief, possession of a concealed weapon by a convicted felon and violation of a domestic violence injunction.

Less than a week later, on Nov. 18, police responded to a phone call about a rotting smell coming from a storage unit owned by Hill and found Rucker’s body.

“Shakeira’s estranged husband Cory Hill is the prime suspect in her disappearance, and obviously now, in her murder,” Mina said Sunday. “We’re not looking for anyone else.”

Hill is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail, giving investigators ample time to build their case against him in Rucker’s killing.

Mina said it’s believed Rucker was killed in the storage unit. Police did not comment on a motive.

Rucker’s family had searched tirelessly for her in the week before she was found dead. A vigil held for the slain mother of four was held Sunday evening, where loved ones released balloons and lit candles in her memory.

“He needs to go down for everything, everything he is,” Clarence Thorton, Rucker’s brother, told WFTV. “My sister should have never been in that situation. Not in a million years.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by Rucker’s sister Dedra to support Rucker’s four children, who are grieving the loss of their mother. Rucker’s kids are ages seven, nine, 16 and 18, the campaign page states.

“We are raising money for the children for the holidays and to help her 18 years old son support her three minors she left behind,” the page reads. “Your contribution can make a significant impact on the lives of these children, helping to secure their future and provide them with the support they need to heal.”