Politics

Final Ontario Liberal leadership debate set for today

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2023 10:57 am
Ontario Liberal Party leadership hopefuls (left to right) Ted Hsu, Yasir Naqvi, Bonnie Crombie and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith are seen in a composite image of four photographs respectively taken in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022; in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022; in Mississauga, Ont. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023; in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. View image in full screen
Ontario Liberal Party leadership hopefuls (left to right) Ted Hsu, Yasir Naqvi, Bonnie Crombie and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith are seen in a composite image of four photographs respectively taken in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022; in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022; in Mississauga, Ont. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023; in Ottawa on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick, Justin Tang, Chris Young, Patrick Doyle
The Ontario Liberal Party’s final leadership debate is set for this afternoon.

Four candidates remain vying for the job, with two candidates recently forming an alliance in an effort to take down perceived front-runner Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie.

Federal Liberal legislators Yasir Naqvi and Nate Erskine-Smith have asked their supporters to rank each other ahead of Crombie.

Former MP and current provincial Liberal caucus member Ted Hsu is also running, while fellow caucus member Adil Shamji dropped out of the race to support Crombie.

Party members are set to vote Nov. 25 and Nov. 26, with the ballots counted and the round-by-round results announced on Dec. 2 in downtown Toronto.

The affordability crisis, increasing housing supply and taking down Premier Doug Ford have dominated the Liberal leadership race.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

