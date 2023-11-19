No Frills reaches tentative agreement with Unifor

Send this page to someone via email

A tentative agreement has been reached between No Frills and Unifor, which represents more than 1,200 workers at 17 No Frills stores across Ontario.

“Our bargaining committee at No Frills was determined to build on what grocery store workers had achieved this past summer with Metro,” Lana Payne, national president of Unifor, said in a statement.

“This tentative agreement delivers pattern wages and many other improvements for our members.”

Details of the tentative agreement will not be released prior to being presented to members at ratification votes, which will take place in the coming days.

“No Frills workers knew that the public would have their back in their demand for their fair share of Loblaw’s enormous profits,” said Unifor Local 414 president Gord Currie.

“Workers made it very clear that they were ready to strike, if necessary, in order to achieve our necessary demands for decent work and pay.”

Unifor is Canada’s largest private-sector union and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy.