Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

No Frills reaches tentative agreement with Unifor

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 19, 2023 10:34 am
A No Frills store is shown in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Unifor announced a strike deadline on Thursday, calling for higher wages and better working conditions for No Frills employees at 17 stores in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal. View image in full screen
A No Frills store is shown in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Unifor announced a strike deadline on Thursday, calling for higher wages and better working conditions for No Frills employees at 17 stores in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O'Connal. JCO
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A tentative agreement has been reached between No Frills and Unifor, which represents more than 1,200 workers at 17 No Frills stores across Ontario.

“Our bargaining committee at No Frills was determined to build on what grocery store workers had achieved this past summer with Metro,” Lana Payne, national president of Unifor, said in a statement.

“This tentative agreement delivers pattern wages and many other improvements for our members.”

Details of the tentative agreement will not be released prior to being presented to members at ratification votes, which will take place in the coming days.

“No Frills workers knew that the public would have their back in their demand for their fair share of Loblaw’s enormous profits,” said Unifor Local 414 president Gord Currie.

Trending Now

“Workers made it very clear that they were ready to strike, if necessary, in order to achieve our necessary demands for decent work and pay.”

Story continues below advertisement

Unifor is Canada’s largest private-sector union and represents 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy.

More on Toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices