New crack on Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge forces lane closure: Transport Ministry

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted November 18, 2023 7:22 pm
Click to play video: 'New crack discovered on île-aux-tourtes bridge'
New crack discovered on île-aux-tourtes bridge
WATCH: One lane on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be closed "indefinitely" after crews discovered a new crack during a routine inspection. As Elizabeth Zogalis reports, the ministry said the two-lane configuration that was planned over the weekend will continue into Monday and beyond.
One lane on the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge will be closed “indefinitely” after crews discovered a new crack during a routine inspection.

The Transport Ministry said the two-lane configuration that was planned over the weekend will continue into Monday and beyond.

“We don’t know how long it’s going to take to conduct new analysis,” said Transport Quebec spokesperson Nicolas Vigneault.

The almost 55-year old bridge is nearing the end of its life. While construction of a brand new $2.3B bridge is slowly progressing, motorists travelling on and off island don’t have many options.

The ministry said the bridge is safe to drive on in its current condition but motorists should plan ahead, take public transit, or work form home if possible.

An update is expected early this week.

