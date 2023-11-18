Western Mustangs season comes to end in Uteck Bowl

Send this page to someone via email

Six Western Mustang turnovers in the first half helped the Montreal Carabins build a lead and win the 2023 Uteck Bowl by a score of 29-3 over the Yates Cup champions on Saturday in Montreal.

Western quarterback Evan Hillock was intercepted three times and the Mustangs lost the ball on three second-quarter fumbles.

Even though Western was able to hold Montreal to three field goals and a rouge by Philippe Boyer, following three of those six turnovers, the Carabins were able to build a 24-0 lead at halftime.

The Mustangs have come up with some big performances in the second half in 2023 but Montreal was able to play some bend and not break defence to keep Western out of the end zone.

Western kicker Brian Garrity stayed perfect in the playoffs by kicking his tenth field goal of the post-season from 21-yards out with 4:52 remaining in the third quarter. He got his team on the scoreboard however the Carabins added a fourth field goal early in the fourth quarter to make it 27-3.

The Mustangs stuffed Montreal on a third and one attempt inside the Western 10-yard line to get the ball back with just over five minutes remaining in the game. But Western could not move the ball and ended up surrendering a safety for the final points of the afternoon.

Despite not racking up points the Mustangs put up 317 yards of total offence. Montreal had 325 combined yards.

Field position on turnovers gave a great helping hand to the Carabins attack.

Western rookie running back Ethan Dolby carried the ball 12 times for 84 yards.

Mustang receivers Savaughn Magnaye-Jones and Seth Robertson each hauled in four passes on the day.

Hillock finished 15-for-29 for 212 yards passing with three interceptions. The third-year QB was also sacked five times.

Western’s defence did a decent job against one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in University football as they limited Jonathan Senecal’s rushing yards to 38 and intercepted him twice.

Jackson Findlay and Jacob Saunders picked off first half passes for the Mustangs.

Senecal was 21-for-31 for 228 yards and a touchdown.

Montreal advances to the Vanier Cup which will be played on Nov. 25 at Richardson Stadium in Kingston.