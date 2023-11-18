B.C. New Democrats meet in Victoria for convention

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia New Democrats are gathering in Victoria this weekend to debate policy and strategy at the party’s convention ahead of next year’s provincial election.

Premier David Eby is scheduled to address party delegates Saturday afternoon while federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to speak to delegates on Sunday.

Party officials say the weekend gathering marks the first in-person convention since 2019, and the first under Eby, who took over as party leader from former premier John Horgan last November.

Eby’s first year as premier has seen the NDP introduce housing policy initiatives, public safety reforms and cost-of-living assistance measures.

The next provincial election is scheduled for fall 2024.