B.C. New Democrats meet in Victoria for convention

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 18, 2023 1:12 pm
British Columbia Premier David Eby speaks at the NDP Convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Friday, October 13, 2023. British Columbia New Democrats are in Victoria this weekend debating policy and strategy at the party's convention ahead of next year's provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power.
British Columbia Premier David Eby speaks at the NDP Convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Friday, October 13, 2023. British Columbia New Democrats are in Victoria this weekend debating policy and strategy at the party's convention ahead of next year's provincial election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power. pmp
British Columbia New Democrats are gathering in Victoria this weekend to debate policy and strategy at the party’s convention ahead of next year’s provincial election.

Premier David Eby is scheduled to address party delegates Saturday afternoon while federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is expected to speak to delegates on Sunday.

Party officials say the weekend gathering marks the first in-person convention since 2019, and the first under Eby, who took over as party leader from former premier John Horgan last November.

Eby’s first year as premier has seen the NDP introduce housing policy initiatives, public safety reforms and cost-of-living assistance measures.

The next provincial election is scheduled for fall 2024.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

