Manitoba to install new CCTV cameras on city-owned properties in Dauphin

The Manitoba government is hoping to address the issue of crime in Dauphin with the installation of CCTV cameras.

Announced on Friday, the province said it had put up cameras on all city-owned properties. The funding is directed from the provincial Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund, which takes money and resources initially used in criminal activities to prevent further acts of crime.

In a press release on Nov. 17, justice minister Matt Wiebe said the funding hopes to discourage vandalism and break-ins, whilst providing the RCMP with additional tools during investigations.

“Dauphin is just one of many municipalities in Manitoba using the proceeds of crime to fund local improvements,” said Wiebe.

“The Criminal Property Forfeiture Act has been an invaluable tool to support local efforts to fight crime and continues to make a difference in the lives of Manitobans who are victims of crime. Our team is committed to strengthening this legislation through an unexplained wealth act.”

The money has gone towards upgrading seven existing cameras to high-resolution and adding 10 high-resolution cameras.

Mayor David Bosiak also noted, in the release, that the provincial funding helps city council take “proactive measures” to deter and investigate criminal activity.

“The 17 high-resolution cameras have now been installed on city-owned properties, and we anticipate they will contribute to the sense of safety and security we are working to achieve,” said Bosiak.