Driver killed as commercial vehicle leaves roadway, catches fire in Puslinch: OPP

Wellington County OPP are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in Puslinch.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wellington Road 32 and Concession 4 around 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Investigators say a commercial vehicle left the roadway and caught fire.
They say the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
OPP have closed off the intersection to traffic, and the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team are looking into what caused the crash.
They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
