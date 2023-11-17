Commercial truck carrying chemicals catches fire along Okanagan Connector

Send this page to someone via email

Part of the Okanagan Connector is currently closed because of a commercial vehicle fire.

Video sent to Global News shows a truck parked alongside the highway, with smoke and flames erupting from the vehicle.

Shortly before 11 a.m., DriveBC issued a notice saying the eastbound lanes east of Brenda Mines were closed due to a vehicle fire.

View image in full screen Police have blocked off the eastbound lanes along the Okanagan Connector because of a commercial truck fire. West Kelowna RCMP

According to police, the truck fire is roughly 20 kilometres from West Kelowna, near the Silver Creek pullout.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP added that the truck was carrying chemicals which ignited, making the firefight challenging.

“The West Kelowna Fire Department is on scene battling the blaze and is making progress,” said West Kelowna RCMP, who are asking motorists to avoid the area.

How long the closure will last isn’t known, but DriveBC says an assessment is in progress.

The westbound lanes of Highway 97C remain open, though travel is slowed due to the incident.

Police say once the fire is extinguished, an investigation will begin into the fire’s cause.

In related news, Highway 97 north of Summerland will be closed from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for blasting.

Sign up to receive newsletters and breaking news email alerts.