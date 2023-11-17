Menu

Canada

Regina Lutheran Home to remain open after controversial closing announcement

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 1:06 pm
The Regina Lutheran Home is home to 62 residents that would have been forced to leave when the facility closed. View image in full screen
The Regina Lutheran Home is home to 62 residents that would have been forced to leave when the facility closed. Global Regina still
The province is walking back its decision to close the Regina Lutheran Home, after it was announced the long-term care facility would be closing.

62 families would have been forced to find a new place to live effective April 11, 2024, a decision met with anger from many in the community.

On Friday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced they reached an agreement with Eden Care Communities that will allow the home to remain open.

Eden Care Communities will continue to operate the facility on a transitional basis while ownership of the facility is transferred to the SHA.

The province said that residents who have already moved out will have the option to return.

“After hearing from residents and families, I asked the Ministry of Health to work with the SHA to reconsider the viability of purchasing Regina Lutheran Home,” mental health and addictions, rural and remote heath and seniors minister Tim McLeod said.

Story continues below advertisement

The province did not say how long the transition will take.

More to come…

