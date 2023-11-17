Winnipeg city hall marks holiday season with Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

It’s one of the tallest Christmas trees seen in Winnipeg.

With residents preparing for the start of the holiday season, city hall was the site of a tree lighting ceremony on Thursday night.

64,000 of LED lights were lit on a 50-foot-tall artificial Christmas tree. Over 8,000 decorations adorn it.

The tree itself weighs under 10,000 lbs.

“(We’re) especially grateful for all the families and all the children over here,” said Mayor Scott Gillingham at the ceremony. ”

The tree is expected to stay up until early next year. The city’s first artificial tree was installed in 2019.