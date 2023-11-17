Menu

Investigations

Winnipeg police identify man believed to be killed

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 12:15 pm
Winnipeg Police have identified a man officers suspect was killed earlier this week. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police have identified a man officers suspect was killed earlier this week. File / Global News
Winnipeg Police have identified a man that officers suspect was killed earlier this week.

Authorities said 27-year-old Peter Filip was found injured and laying a sidewalk Nov. 11, in the 1100 block of Arlington St. He was taken to the hospital in critical conditions, but died, officers said.

The investigation continues.

Tips can be reported to investigators at 204-986-6508, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.

