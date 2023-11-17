Winnipeg police identify man believed to be killed

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Police have identified a man that officers suspect was killed earlier this week.

Authorities said 27-year-old Peter Filip was found injured and laying a sidewalk Nov. 11, in the 1100 block of Arlington St. He was taken to the hospital in critical conditions, but died, officers said.

The investigation continues.

Tips can be reported to investigators at 204-986-6508, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers 204-786-TIPS, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.