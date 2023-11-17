How to catch a glimpse of Santa in Saskatoon this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon residents will have the opportunity to get a glimpse of the elusive Santa on Sunday during the annual Santa Claus parade.

Santa, along with 30 other floats, will parade through downtown Saskatoon at 1 p.m. from 19th Street to Third Avenue, one block east on 20th Street, north up Fourth Avenue and then west down 22nd Street to Midtown Mall.

View image in full screen Saskatoon’s 2023 Santa Claus parade route. Global News

Warm-up stations, local discounts and route details can be found on the parade website. Many stations, including Second Cup, Cafe Del Ray, Blackrose Whiskey Club and Living Sky Café, will be offering free or discounted hot chocolate and snacks.

“Mrs. Claus and I look forward to this every year,” Santa told Global News. “We’re so excited because we know there’s going to be lots of boys and girls, grandmas and grandpas and aunts and uncles out to see the parade.”

He said he has been extremely busy with preparations but always has time for Saskatoon’s parade.

“My elves are very busy making gifts and preparing for things for Christmas Eve and Mrs. Claus is baking cookies and she also does butter tarts every once in a while.”

Santa reminded boys and girls to be good and kind to each other and said they will have a chance to whisper their Christmas wishes to him after the parade.

He will be taking his requests inside the mall in front of The Bay.

Saskatoon residents can also vote on their favourite floats and see the winners announced on the Santa Claus parade website and social media.

Santa said he and Mrs. Claus are hoping for nice weather as they take to Saskatoon streets.

According to Global News’ Friday morning weather forecast, Saskatoon is looking at a high of around 9 or 10 C on Sunday afternoon.

“Thirty-two years of doing this parade, this is the first year it’s this warm and we are so excited…. Santa may wear his Bermuda shorts!”