Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Leduc woman, Brooks man killed in crash on Trans-Canada Highway in southeastern Alberta

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 10:02 pm
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. View image in full screen
A STARS Air Ambulance helicopter. File / Global News
Two people were killed and three others were taken to hospital in critical condition after a head-on collision on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Calgary this week.

The serious crash happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 1 close to Range Road 191, near the community of Bassano in Newell County. RCMP from that community and Brooks responded.

An update Thursday said a truck with three men in it was driving west in the eastbound names, when it crashed head-on into a SUV going in the right direction.

The 16-year-old girl from Leduc driving the SUV was taken by ambulance to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A 37-year-old woman in the passenger seat, also a resident of Leduc near Edmonton, died on scene.

All three of the men in the truck were from Brooks, RCMP said.

A 37-year-old man who was a passenger in the back of the truck also died on scene.

The 40-year-old driver of the truck, and another man who was a passenger in the back were also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries by both ground ambulance and airlifted by STARS air ambulance.

It’s not yet known why the truck was driving on the wrong side of the major divided highway, or if factors like speed or alcohol were involved, but police said Bassano RCMP continue to investigate.

