Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Anti-vax reservist gets $4,000 fine, reprimand in B.C. court martial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2023 7:24 pm
Army reservist James Topp speaks to the crowd during a protest against COVID-19 health measures at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Ont. on Thursday, June 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Army reservist James Topp speaks to the crowd during a protest against COVID-19 health measures at the National War Memorial in Ottawa, Ont. on Thursday, June 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former soldier and reservist who defied the Canadian Armed Forces’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate has been fined $4,000 and received a severe reprimand at the conclusion of a court martial in British Columbia.

Warrant Officer James Topp pleaded guilty to two charges of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline in relation to two videos he posted to social media criticizing the military’s vaccine policy.

Click to play video: 'Poilievre marches at head of convoy protesters alongside man who appeared on far-right podcast'
Poilievre marches at head of convoy protesters alongside man who appeared on far-right podcast

Military judge Cmdr. Julie Deschenes told the court martial that the sentence is fair and fit, noting that Topp took responsibility for his actions and is taking steps to get his life in order.

Story continues below advertisement

She said she believed Topp was in a state of despair in February 2022 when he made the videos and embarked on public protests.

Topp is a 52-year-old reservist and former Armed Forces soldier with more than 30 years of service in multiple deployments to Croatia, Afghanistan and other war zones.

He told the court martial this week that he was close to suicide in November 2021 after being suspended from his federal public service job with the RCMP while he was facing charges for his anti-vaccine stance.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Ottawa police make arrests as city gears up for Canada Day weekend'
Ottawa police make arrests as city gears up for Canada Day weekend

Deschenes said the case was not about personal views and positions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, but about Topp’s breach of his duties as a member of the military.

“You have admitted that making the broadcasts and the statements as a member of the CAF (Canadian Armed Forces) in uniform was wrong,” she said. “Now you face the consequences.”

Advertisement
More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices