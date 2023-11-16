Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan officer injured in shooting is recovering and plans to return to duty

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2023 5:57 pm
Police say the officer who was injured in a deadly shooting in Estevan, Sask., in early November is recovering and plans to return to duty. View image in full screen
Police say the officer who was injured in a deadly shooting in Estevan, Sask., in early November is recovering and plans to return to duty. Derek Putz / Global News
Police say an officer who was injured in a deadly shooting in southeast Saskatchewan is recovering and plans to return to duty.

Police in Estevan, about 200 kilometres southeast of Regina, say Sgt. Braden Lonsberry was shot during an altercation at police headquarters in early November.

Saskatchewan’s police watchdog says a 19-year-old man, who was suspected of attacking his mother, grabbed a police gun while he was getting his arrest photo taken.

Lonsberry was wounded and another officer shot the man, who later died.

Police had responded to a call earlier in the day and found a woman suffering from serious upper-body injuries.

The 46-year-old woman died in hospital.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

