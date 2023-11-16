A new homeless hub set to open in Fredericton. Here’s what that means.

Send this page to someone via email

After months of preparation, the location of a Fredericton homeless hub has been chosen.

The Victoria Health Centre, which is across the street from a soup kitchen and men’s shelter, will soon house the hub. It will be open 24 hours a day, but will not be for sleeping.

The centre is located at 65 Brunswick St.

Warren Maddox, who has been involved with the planning for the hub, says it’s more than just a shelter from the cold.

“So the project is really to try and create a space where we can start dealing with some of the issues that have brought people into homelessness.” he said.

He says case workers, mental health and addictions support, as well as an outreach team, will be available for people who access the hub. There will also be support for getting identification and working through some of the barriers that prevent people from being housed.

Story continues below advertisement

“All of us together, we really sort of have about the most comprehensive site available,” said Maddox.

Ron Groves, who lives nearby and rents property to tenants in the area, said he’s accepting of the new centre.

“I mean they need a place,” said Groves.

But Maddox understands that not everyone feels that way, and wants to make it safe for all of the community.

“We’re making it as low-barrier as we can, but there are expectations that when you come in, that you are respectful, that there’s no violence, and that you try to maintain the dignity of your fellow human beings,” said Maddox.

The hub should be open in the beginning of December.