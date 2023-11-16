Menu

World

‘I’m so lucky’: B.C. man’s children arrive at YVR after fleeing Gaza

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 10:47 pm
B.C. man reunited in Vancouver with children from Gaza
After losing contact with his children who were stuck in Gaza – while the war between Israel and Hamas rages – tonight they're starting a new life here in Canada. Aaron McArthur reports.
A B.C. man has finally been reunited with his two children who were trapped in Gaza.

After losing contact with his children during the conflict between Israel and Hamas, Mohammad Fayad’s children arrived in Vancouver Thursday.

The happy reunion took place at Vancouver International Airport.

“I’m so lucky…. This is like being reborn,” Fayad told Global News.

“No words to describe how happy I am.”

Fayad’s children lived in the middle area of Gaza and he said that even before Hamas’s attack on Israel, their situation was not good. They had no access to school or any formal education.

B.C. man fearful for kids trapped in Gaza

Fayed fled Gaza in 2013 and was forced to leave his children behind in the care of their uncle. When he became a Canadian permanent resident he began the process of getting his children’s paperwork in order and the conflict sped up his urgency.

The children, 14 and 12, were transported to Cairo and then flew through Frankfurt, landing at YVR Thursday accompanied by their uncle, who left his own family behind in Gaza.

Fayad was allowed into the Canada Border Services Agency screening area to reunite with the children behind closed doors and when the trio stepped out into their new home, the experience was hard to comprehend.

“They are so excited to me …very happy to meet again,” Fayad said. “I am so excited as well.”

The Canadian government said about 350 people with connections to Canada have left Gaza.

