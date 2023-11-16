Defect led to fatal 2022 helicopter crash near Port McNeill, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A Transportation Safety Board of Canada report has found that an undetected defect on a helicopter led to engine failure, which caused a fatal crash last year in a remote area on northeast Vancouver Island.

On April 6, 2022, a helicopter was moving wood near Port McNeill, north of the village of Sayward, along the Johnstone Strait.

Shortly after releasing a bundle of cedar blocks, the helicopter experienced an engine failure and collided with the ground. The pilot was fatally injured and the helicopter was substantially damaged.

One aspect of the defect involved a compressor wheel that developed during manufacturing and eventually failed. The report also states that the helicopter “likely” had insufficient height and forward speed, which led to a much more significant impact with the ground.

At the time of the crash, a Canadian Forces base in Comox sent a search and rescue team to the site and found the pilot deceased.

According to the report, the 369D helicopter was part of Kestrel Helicopters Ltd. Hughes Helicopters, Inc.

That type of helicopter is used for light-duty work and is designed to carry four passengers.