Road closures expected for this year’s Santa Claus Parade in Winnipeg

As the City of Winnipeg makes way for this year’s Santa Claus Parade, residents are being advised about possible road closures for the big event.

The para is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18. According to the city, traffic will be closed and rerouted on roadways that are a part of the parade’s route. The parade will begin westbound at Portage Avenue and Main Street, heading down to Memorial Boulevard and ending on Broadway.

Closures will be in place on the day of the parade from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for the following:

Memorial Boulevard in both directions between Broadway and Portage Avenue.

Portage Avenue in both directions between Main Street and Memorial Boulevard.

Southbound Main Street from Portage Avenue to York Avenue.

Edmonton Street (northbound one-way) from Graham Avenue to Portage Avenue.

Vaughan Street in both directions from Graham Avenue to Portage Avenue.

Eastbound Portage Avenue East from Main Street to Westbrook Street.

Transit will also be rerouted during the closures. Motorists are asked to use alternative routes to get to their destinations on Nov. 18.

Additional impacts to traffic will be in place because of the following:

All other north-south streets between Main Street and Memorial Boulevard will be local and parkade access only between Ellice Avenue and Broadway.

Broadway, Memorial Boulevard, and northbound Main Street will remain open throughout the day but are anticipated to be high-traffic areas.

Many turn restrictions and other travel restrictions will be in place on Ellice Avenue, York Avenue, Broadway and Portage Avenue east of Main Street.