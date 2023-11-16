Daughter steps in after senior loses $9K to fraud: Salmon Arm RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A senior in B.C.’s Interior was scammed of nearly $10,000, and it could have been worse had a family member not intervened.

Salmon Arm RCMP say the woman, who has dementia, sent $9,000 to an ‘gold currency’ company using e-transfer.

“Once the daughter realized what was happening, a hold was put on the bank account,” said police, noting the scam was reported to them on Nov. 7.

Police and several agencies across the nation are constantly reminding the public to be wary of scams.

According to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, 21,299 people have fallen prey to scams from Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year.

It also reports that it has received 32,458 reports of fraud with losses totalling $283.5 million.

For comparison, in 2022 there were 92,078 reports of fraud, 57,578 victims of fraud and $531 million lost to fraud, with $2.8 million recovered.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre has a webpage dedicated on what to do if you’ve fallen prey to scammers.

More information about red flags to watch for are available at the Competition Bureau of Canada and the RCMP’s website.