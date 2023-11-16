Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario tables legislation to reverse city and regional land boundary changes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2023 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'Internal documents shed light on key government conversations around Ontario’s Greenbelt, urban boundary changes'
Internal documents shed light on key government conversations around Ontario’s Greenbelt, urban boundary changes
RELATED: A trove of new documents released by an Environmental Group are causing the Ford government fresh headaches. Thousands of pages of internal government communications reveal how changes to urban boundaries and the Greenbelt were made. Global News' Queen's Park Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello reports – Oct 30, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra has tabled legislation that will reverse course on urban and regional boundary expansions.

Calandra has said the previous housing minister’s staff was too involved in the expansions that were introduced in late 2022 and early this year.

The province had changed official plans for Barrie, Belleville, Guelph, Hamilton, Ottawa and Peterborough as well as the regional municipalities of Halton, Niagara, Peel, Waterloo and York, and Wellington County.

The expansions were part of the government’s suite of changes that included removing land from the protected Greenbelt in an effort to build 1.5 million homes over 10 years.

Two legislative watchdogs found the process to select Greenbelt land for removal was flawed and favoured certain developers.

After public outcry, Premier Doug Ford reversed course on the Greenbelt removals and the then-housing minister, as well as another cabinet member, resigned.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP have launched a criminal investigation into the government’s decision to remove lands from the Greenbelt.

Calandra announced last month that the province would no longer expand regions’ and municipalities’ land to build housing.

Trending Now

Many regions and municipalities had spoken out over the changes, saying the extra land wasn’t needed to build more housing.

Calandra has since said the province will focus on increasing density, especially near transit corridors and stations.

The bill allows for construction already underway in the previously expanded areas to continue.

Calandra said he welcomes more ideas on how to build housing.

“Since announcing this wind back, I’ve heard from many mayors and heads of council who agree that we need to be more ambitious,” Calandra wrote in a statement.

“I look forward to receiving feedback from our municipal partners about changes to the original official plans and amendments.”

More on Politics
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices