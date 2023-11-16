Menu

Canada

Montreal-area mayor targeted by death threats over plan to cull deer in local park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 16, 2023 12:16 pm
Mayor of Longueuil Catherine Fournier at a press conference in Longueuil, Quebec, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. View image in full screen
Mayor of Longueuil Catherine Fournier at a press conference in Longueuil, Quebec, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
The mayor of a Montreal-area city has allegedly been targeted by death threats in connection with a plan to cull most of the white-tailed deer living in a local park.

A spokesman for the City of Longueuil confirmed Thursday that Mayor Catherine Fournier has been threatened in recent days and weeks by a single individual.

Longueuil police Insp. Gino Iannone says the mayor was placed under intermittent police protection in September due to her high-profile position and to concerning events that occurred even before the recent threats.

Last month, Quebec’s highest court upheld a decision authorizing a controlled crossbow hunt to reduce the deer population at Michel-Chartrand Park to about 20 from more than 100.

For years animal rights organizations and activists have tried to block the cull, arguing that the methods chosen to protect the park should favour keeping the animals alive.

Fournier’s predecessor, mayor Sylvie Parent, received threats in 2020 over the plan to cull the deer.

Click to play video: 'Animal rights activists promise to continue to fight Longueuil deer cull'
Animal rights activists promise to continue to fight Longueuil deer cull
© 2023 The Canadian Press

