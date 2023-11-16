Winnipeg Humane Society and Bear Clan Patrol pair to help feed Winnipeg pets

Right now, it’s hard enough to keep yourself and family fed, let alone your pet. The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) and Bear Clan Patrol hope to help.

On Nov. 18, the two organizations, alongside Feed the Furbabies Canada, are coming together to host a mobile pet food bank at the Bear Clan Den. Doors will be open from 11a.m. to 4p.m. Community members can swing by and pick up some free dog or cat food.

Meghan Irwin, director of behaviour and retail at WHS, said the pressures are mounting for pet owners.

“Right now we’re seeing the costs of pet food go up, the cost of pet care go up. In our current economy, there are a lot of challenges and barriers that people can face to pet ownership,” she said.

In addition to expensive pet food, “access to vet care can be a barrier for some. So, we do have programs like Urgent Care and Primary Care through the Winnipeg Humane Society to assist with vet care for people who may need additional assistance.”

Story continues below advertisement

This time of year can be particularly challenging for pet owners, Irwin said.

“For people that may participate in the holidays, (they’re) worrying about presents and bills, and all the other expenses that can come up this time of year.”

Irwin adds it has also been a challenge for the humane society.

“We’ve seen cost increases from vendors and suppliers and, you know, they’re happening sometimes as often as once a month.”

She said WHS also has its own emergency food bank, but that resource, like the rest, has been strung quite tight.

“It is being utilized every single day,” Irwin said. “Food is always coming in, but it’s going out faster than it’s coming in. (While) we’re very grateful for all the donations we receive, we do often have to purchase food because we run out, and we want to make sure we’re not denying anyone who may need pet food.”

The humane society says each month, it provides $1,000 in pet food provisions. It says it mainly relies on donations, though it does have some funding from organizations like Feed the Furbabies Canada, and Mars Petcare and Humane Canada.

More information about WHS’ first ever mobile pet food bank can be found by going to the humane society’s website.

Story continues below advertisement